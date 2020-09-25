 Skip to main content
Letters: Playing it down

Letters: Playing it down

So your aging parent is sick and you take her to her trusted doctor. The doctor says, well, she has the flu or something not even as bad as the flu, but don’t worry it will soon go away and you don’t have to take any precautions because it’s not very contagious.

If you are concerned, maybe you could try inhaling some bleach or sticking a special light inside her body somehow. So, you take her home, but she doesn’t get better, she dies. Then you get sick and some of your kids get sick so you go back to the doctor and he says gee that’s to bad, but it’s very unusual because it’s really not very contagious. Here is a prescription for hydroxychloroquine, I’ve heard it works very well.

Later on you hear him talking to someone he is trying to impress and he says this is a really bad disease, very contagious, much worse than the flu. I didn’t want to panic people so I played it down. Such a nice man.

Bill Tuss

Longview

