Letters: Playing in the mud

Letters: Playing in the mud

{{featured_button_text}}

The daytime/evening protesters in Portland seem to have their act together, supporting Black Lives Matter. But the late nighters seem bent solely on destruction which can only detract from the BLM movement.

For the Portland and Oregon authorities to just stand aside and let these people destroy public property accomplishes what? They just get increasingly out of hand. Mayor Ted Wheeler was on a Sunday talk show and said the violence and vandalism were lessening until the feds came.

The 1st Amendment does not convey the right to assemble, it conveys the right "peacefully to assemble." By his own statement, Wheeler was admitting these people are in violation of the 1st amendment.

Last night (July 22) a CNN reporter live on the scene said, "It's rather peaceful now but who knows what will happen when the sun goes down." It's evident that a different group shows up bent on mayhem hurting what BLM is trying to accomplish.

Did Mayor Wheeler wait for this group so he could get teargassed for a more dramatic photo op? If you play in the mud, you get dirty.

Carl Torgerson

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Marxists

At the recent Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kelso, the counter demonstrators emphasized that the BLM organization is Marxist.

Letters

Letters: No accountability

Arne Mortensen came to me in 2016 to ask for my help getting him elected as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He would come to my barber shop eve…

Letters

Letters: Common sense

Thank you League of Women Voters for putting on the candidate forum for state senator representing the 19th Legislative District and having it…

Letters

Letters: Vote Siipola and Long

Please cast your vote for Rosemary Siipola (Cowlitz County commissioner, District No.1) and Carolyn Long (U.S. representative, Congressional D…

Letters

Letters: Endorsing Abbarno

As mayor of the City of Centralia, it is my honor to endorse Peter Abbarno for State House of Representatives in the 20th Legislative District.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News