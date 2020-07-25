Letters: Playing in the mud

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The daytime/evening protesters in Portland seem to have their act together, supporting Black Lives Matter. But the late nighters seem bent solely on destruction which can only detract from the BLM movement.

For the Portland and Oregon authorities to just stand aside and let these people destroy public property accomplishes what? They just get increasingly out of hand. Mayor Ted Wheeler was on a Sunday talk show and said the violence and vandalism were lessening until the feds came.

The 1st Amendment does not convey the right to assemble, it conveys the right "peacefully to assemble." By his own statement, Wheeler was admitting these people are in violation of the 1st amendment.

Last night (July 22) a CNN reporter live on the scene said, "It's rather peaceful now but who knows what will happen when the sun goes down." It's evident that a different group shows up bent on mayhem hurting what BLM is trying to accomplish.

Did Mayor Wheeler wait for this group so he could get teargassed for a more dramatic photo op? If you play in the mud, you get dirty.

Carl Torgerson

Longview