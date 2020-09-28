 Skip to main content
Letters: Plant trees now

Letters: Plant trees now

OK, the fires were terrible and burned a lot of wonderful timber and gorgeous settings. But enough with the daily recital: “Detroit Lake was lovely and is all gone.” I doubt Detroit Lake evaporated. “Siouxon is ruined.” “Alas, the beautiful pools of Opal Creek!”

OK, they aren’t surrounded by timber today, and the orchids next to the mossy rocks might not come up next spring, but I’m not betting any money on it. Reminds me of the aftermath of Mount St. Helens’ 1980 eruption. After Weyerhaeuser lost 68,000 acres of timber in the blast, the company planted 18.4 million seedlings on 45,000 acres in seven years. If you look at it today, it looks like trees. After the Tillamook Burn, they planted.

We know a lot better how to plant now, we could do it better. Trees protect the scorched earth, slow down the runoff, shelter the undergrowth, shade and cool the water. And they’ll do all that a lot faster if someone helps them out. Planting season is imminent, hurry.

Pat Dick

Castle Rock

