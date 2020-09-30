 Skip to main content
Letters: Pervasive problems

I had to look up the definition of "systemic" to make sure I was not confusing it with "systematic." Systematic refers to an organized procedure. An example of systematic racism would be Adolf Hitler's organized program to exterminate the Jews. That is not what we have in America.

Systemic refers to a disease that is pervasive throughout the whole body; it is something ubiquitous. If racism is truly systemic, then it is not limited to just one profession — the police, nor to just one race — white people, nor to just one country — America. It is pervasive throughout all the human race. History is replete with examples that wherever there are different nations, races, tribes or clans they hate, abuse and enslave each other.

Current efforts to eliminate racial inequalities are commendable and, I hope, successful. However, they are dealing with the symptoms of the disease and not the disease itself. Jesus said, "out of the heart come evil thoughts, murders... thefts." We need new hearts. Only Jesus can give you a new heart.

Daryl Erickson

Kelso

