Letters: Personal agenda

So, Rosemary Siipola wants to be a Cowlitz County commissioner now?

Let’s look back at the history of her tenure as a Kalama City Council member. She didn’t even make it through the primary election after her first four-year term. Why was that? Could it be because she didn’t listen to the majority of the city residents who opposed the size and location of the new police station? Everyone agreed the police needed a new headquarters, just not there. Yet, in her departing comments she bragged about “pushing through“ the police station. Is this the type of commissioner our district needs, someone who does not listen to her constituents and pushes through her personal agenda? I don’t think so.

I have had several occasions to bring some concerns to commissioner Arne Mortensen and he listened and asked questions and followed up.

Mortensen has my support and yours too, I hope.

Loren Sievila

Kalama

