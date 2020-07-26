Letters: Permanent site needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The only way I hear anything about the homeless is from The Daily News.

Lately, I haven't read anything about them. With COVID-19 cases increasing here in Cowlitz County, I wonder if the homeless are being tested? What happens to them if they get sick?

The have been pushed from one place to another and I'm concerned about their safety and health. When they were gathered at City Hall, I was happy for them. Finally, they were getting some attention. But, what happened after that? Some proposed locations were considered, but went nowhere.

I thought the lot across from the Hall of Justice was perfect. The police could see first hand what was gong on there and then the homeless also would fee safe. Not everyone wants to be homeless.

Do we have programs for the people who have mental illness or who are addicted?

I'd really like to know what is happening here in Cowlitz County for our homeless. Why can't our leaders find a permanent location for them?

This has been going on for years with no solution yet. They are real people with concerns and fears about their futures. Do we not care enough to provide some solutions for them?

Linda Curry

Kelso