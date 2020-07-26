Letters: Permanent site needed

Letters: Permanent site needed

{{featured_button_text}}

The only way I hear anything about the homeless is from The Daily News.

Lately, I haven't read anything about them. With COVID-19 cases increasing here in Cowlitz County, I wonder if the homeless are being tested? What happens to them if they get sick?

The have been pushed from one place to another and I'm concerned about their safety and health. When they were gathered at City Hall, I was happy for them. Finally, they were getting some attention. But, what happened after that? Some proposed locations were considered, but went nowhere.

I thought the lot across from the Hall of Justice was perfect. The police could see first hand what was gong on there and then the homeless also would fee safe. Not everyone wants to be homeless.

Do we have programs for the people who have mental illness or who are addicted?

I'd really like to know what is happening here in Cowlitz County for our homeless. Why can't our leaders find a permanent location for them?

This has been going on for years with no solution yet. They are real people with concerns and fears about their futures. Do we not care enough to provide some solutions for them?

Linda Curry

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: No accountability

Arne Mortensen came to me in 2016 to ask for my help getting him elected as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He would come to my barber shop eve…

Letters

Letters: Marxists

At the recent Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kelso, the counter demonstrators emphasized that the BLM organization is Marxist.

Letters

Letters: What my eyes see

Let’s talk Black Lives Matter for a moment. This week (the week of July 20), we had a letter ragging on Jim Walsh for a lack of understanding …

Letters

Letters: Let's take a third path

As for Rosemary Siipola as a choice for the lesser of two evils, let us not forget that she was fired from her job as a transportation planner…

Letters

Letters: Vote Siipola and Long

Please cast your vote for Rosemary Siipola (Cowlitz County commissioner, District No.1) and Carolyn Long (U.S. representative, Congressional D…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News