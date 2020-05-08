Letters: People, not politics

The resolution brought forward by Sheriff Brad Thurman and passed by the Cowlitz County Commissioners encouraging Gov. Jay Inslee to recklessly “open up the county” was a display of politics over people.

We need our elected leaders to believe in science and to actually lead us through this crisis – not make it worse.

I have faith in the fortitude and goodness of the people of Cowlitz County. The beauty, opportunities and shared values are why we live here. We want to get back to work. We know it is going to be a tough road back. My hope is that part of our “new normal” prioritizes people, not politics, and that we find ways to work together to make sure everyone can thrive.

We may all come out of this a little weary, but stronger. The future is ours. Our future will be bright if we elect leaders who will make government work for all of us. We need leaders who can work both with state government and forward-focused industries to build both shared responsibility and shared prosperity.

Rosemary Siipola

Kalama

