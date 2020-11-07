Letters: Peace and love

I am truly sad at the state of things in the nation and in our little hamlet. There is serious division over politics and too much us vs. them. I, for one, will be grateful, no matter who wins, that the election is over. It will be time to get back to being a nation of differing ideas, opinions and backgrounds that put all of the divisiveness aside, because we are all just trying to survive and enjoy our truths.
Be nice, be kind and be yourself. Start making this place a better country to live in, "one kind act at a time."
May everyone have a better end to 2020 than it started. Peace and love to all.
Dean Pollock
Castle Rock
