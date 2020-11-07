 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Peace and love

Letters: Peace and love

{{featured_button_text}}

I am truly sad at the state of things in the nation and in our little hamlet. There is serious division over politics and too much us vs. them. I, for one, will be grateful, no matter who wins, that the election is over. It will be time to get back to being a nation of differing ideas, opinions and backgrounds that put all of the divisiveness aside, because we are all just trying to survive and enjoy our truths.

Be nice, be kind and be yourself. Start making this place a better country to live in, "one kind act at a time."

May everyone have a better end to 2020 than it started. Peace and love to all.

Dean Pollock

Castle Rock

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Torgerson: Just wear a mask

This afternoon (Oct. 30), I rode my bike up to the Washington Way/15th Ave intersection. A group of GOP supporters were there waving signs. I …

Letters

Koehler: Hang in there

The good news is that Cowlitz County has been able to stay mostly safe. We have had 831 cases, resulting in seven deaths (as of the writing of…

Letters

Letters: Calling the shots

Beware the “Medicare for all” proposal. Why? Because the single-payer system has a serious flaw: the one who pays the bills calls the shots – …

Letters

Letters: Put a sign up

I'm becoming increasingly weary of all the letters to the editor that are just forums for the writer to tout his or her favorite candidate. I'…

Letters

Letters: Keep local control

The Kelso School District reported that approval of Referendum 90 would not change the way they teach sex education. That is interesting.

Letters

Letters: Every single day

Southwest Washington cannot afford a representative who repeatedly attempts to repeal access to affordable health care, especially during a pandemic.

Letters

Cotterell: Long will listen

I strongly support Carolyn Long for Congress. She has our best interests in mind and will vigorously represent the Third Congressional Distric…

Letters

Letters: Use your record

In this morning's Daily News (Oct. 29), the auditor’s office warns voters of a fraudulent voter website dispelling misinformation.

Letters

Letters: Culp's not qualified

Gov. Jay Inslee has a degree in economics form the University of Washington, a law degree from Willamette University and he has been our gover…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News