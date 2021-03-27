Letters: Paying for disposal

FYI. If you own a recreational vehicle, it is your responsibility to pay Washington state for the removal of any abandoned RV's that end up on state land. Six dollars for RV disposal and $3 more for RV sanitary disposal.

So, for the thousands of RV owners who have to renew their tabs every year, you are paying $9 per RV per year.

The governor's office says it is to pay the towing fees to remove said RVs. You might want to look at your other vehicle FEES also. Seems a bit much, but since it is not a tax we do not get to vote on it or see exactly how it is being used.