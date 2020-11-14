 Skip to main content
Letters: Pay for it

Thank you for the Port of Longview tax story. Local no taxes Republicans opposing industrial development. I love it.

If BNSF (Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway) and shippers want more port infrastructure, they should pay for it. The no taxes, less government folks should talk to their south county compatriots where the Port of Woodland wants to create a $0.45 tax levy option for an industrial development district. The Port of Woodland already has a $0.23 tax levy. The new taxing district, containing all port district residents, would turn “marginal” land into vacant industrial land competing with the rest of the vacant industrial property in Cowlitz County. Not to mention contributing to Woodland’s limited and congested I-5 access. Now that Southwest Washington has gone red, don't expect liberal blue legislators to pay for infrastructure projects here with Puget Sound taxpayer money.

Diane L. Dick

Longview

