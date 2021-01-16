Letters: Patriots, indeed

Reading that many of our local elected officials cannot come out and tell the truth: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election, the election was not rigged and the violence, acts of sedition and insurrection were flat out wrong.

When I see a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat, a big Trump flag billowing from the back of a pickup truck, with obvious muffler issues, the unmasked shopper, I say a silent prayer these people are saved from their own ignorance and the rest of us can persevere and continue to love our country, our flag and our democracy. It’s the only way forward. Courage and vigilance may be in short supply, but we have to find it. The sooner, the better.