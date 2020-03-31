Letters: Patriotism or disaster?

For most people, price is a major part of their buying decision, whether it is automobiles, shoes or anything else. When the writer proposes making laws to force manufacturing to be done in America or to force us to buy American-made products, the writer treads dangerously close to socialism.

Labor is a significant part of any product and our clamoring to ensure everybody makes a “living wage” has created labor costs that are higher than other countries. It is our desire to pay workers more and buy cheaper products that has driven manufacturing jobs overseas, not corporate greed. To believe this can be solved through government actions is scary. Laws requiring us to buy American-made products would cost us more. Laws requiring corporations to build new plants in the U.S. also would cost us more. The simple-minded notion that corporations have huge profit margins and the government can remedy this will lead us to economic disaster.