 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Patience and perspective

Letters: Patience and perspective

{{featured_button_text}}

As a former volunteer to feed the homeless camp on Alabama Street, this is what I learned. One hundred fifty or so people are living in a third world country in our area.

I saw the man who lived at the community house with me. It's not like he wasn't given a case worker. There was a pregnant woman asking for cigarettes. I could go on.

Since when is this acceptable? Since when can we only enable the community to continue living there? I'm extremely disappointed in the way this story has been playing out and if I hear all they've done is move the third world country instead of aiding it with tough love and authority, my soul will only continue to be disappointed.

Mirabelle Hobson

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: What protection?

I received a letter dated Dec. 16 from representative Jaime Herrera Beutler. It said, "Please know that I'll work to protect the integrity of …

Letters

Letters: A moving target

One thing we've learned from this election is how inaccurate polling can be. That brings to mind a talk British journalist, humorist and satir…

Letters

Letters: Valuing human life

I am writing in support of Gov. Jay Inslee and his efforts to save lives in Washington. Thanks to Inslee’s measures, Washington state has done…

Letters

Letters: Warped out

It looks like operation warp speed warped out. Is this the loser getting back at the people?

Letters

Letters to the Editor: Waitkus

Is a mask or visor good protection against any virus? All viruses are so small they can only be viewed on a multimillion dollar electron microscope.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News