Letters: Patience and perspective

As a former volunteer to feed the homeless camp on Alabama Street, this is what I learned. One hundred fifty or so people are living in a third world country in our area.

I saw the man who lived at the community house with me. It's not like he wasn't given a case worker. There was a pregnant woman asking for cigarettes. I could go on.

Since when is this acceptable? Since when can we only enable the community to continue living there? I'm extremely disappointed in the way this story has been playing out and if I hear all they've done is move the third world country instead of aiding it with tough love and authority, my soul will only continue to be disappointed.