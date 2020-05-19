Letters: Past pandemics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In February, while President Trump called COVID-19 a hoax, released intelligence reports show Trump was warned Jan. 1.

Trump insisted that 14 Americans exposed to COVID-19 on one of the first cruise ships returning after the outbreak come home instead of waiting two weeks as doctors recommended.

Colorado's governor bought 500 ventilators. Trump had the shipment stopped, took the ventilators and sent 400 of them to Republican governors who weren't as desperate for them.

Trump has done this many times.

New York got needed ventilators from Oregon. Other states also shared ventilators as they showed improvement.

Trump closed the border a month after every country, including America, had stopped traveling.

We have had pandemics in the past, but they didn't turn into a health and economic crisis because previous presidents sent medical teams to the countries where and when the pandemics started to begin work on treatments before the pandemics hit America. They were ready with extra medical supplies and tests at the beginning of the pandemics. And, they accurately traced the people who were exposed and the people who had it.