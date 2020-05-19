Letters: Past pandemics

Letters: Past pandemics

{{featured_button_text}}

In February, while President Trump called COVID-19 a hoax, released intelligence reports show Trump was warned Jan. 1.

Trump insisted that 14 Americans exposed to COVID-19 on one of the first cruise ships returning after the outbreak come home instead of waiting two weeks as doctors recommended.

Colorado's governor bought 500 ventilators. Trump had the shipment stopped, took the ventilators and sent 400 of them to Republican governors who weren't as desperate for them.

Trump has done this many times.

New York got needed ventilators from Oregon. Other states also shared ventilators as they showed improvement.

Trump closed the border a month after every country, including America, had stopped traveling.

We have had pandemics in the past, but they didn't turn into a health and economic crisis because previous presidents sent medical teams to the countries where and when the pandemics started to begin work on treatments before the pandemics hit America. They were ready with extra medical supplies and tests at the beginning of the pandemics. And, they accurately traced the people who were exposed and the people who had it.

This time, it's been governors, nurses, doctors and American people who have stepped up.

K.D. Slade

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Falling for lies

While walking into my business last week, I noticed a pop-up petition in the communal parking lot, so I asked what it was about. When she told…

Letters

Letters: Don't ask

Donald J. Trump obviously does not believe "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." Sad.

Letters

Letters: Make a difference

Excellent idea to show you care about, respect your fellow citizens and want the shutdown to be over by wearing a mask. (letters to the editor…

Letters

Letters: Stop the waste

I am writing in regard to the article titled, “Pelosi unveils $3T virus bill” (The Daily News, May 13) calling it an aid package with $1 trill…

Letters

Letters: Warm waters

Snake River dams cause the river to be warmer in summer, as studies by the Environmental Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers and others have shown.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News