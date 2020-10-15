 Skip to main content
Letters: Past lessons

During the current pandemic, there has been much talk about science, but little effective application of the science that is established. It is imperative our governors act quickly and judiciously as we enter the fall and winter season. We frequently forget lessons learned by prior generations.

During the 1918 influenza epidemic, it was established that air treatment and air circulation were important factors in pathogen transmission. That finding influenced decades of hospital architecture and design. However, more recently, for purposes of energy conservation, hospitals and nursing homes tried to create a hermetic environment. I believe many visitors and occupants have noticed that air quality in nursing homes in particular deteriorated. The state governors have absolute authority over nursing home standards. Some failed miserably in that responsibility They now can, and I believe must, exercise that authority on an emergent basis to assure improved air quality in domiciliary sites such nursing homes, prisons, jails and hospitals. Relatively simple requirements to include HEPA filtration and air decontamination to include ultraviolet light and ozone treatment.

Robert Sandstrom, M.D.

Longview

