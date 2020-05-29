Letters: Passion for community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a business professional and active community minded person, I am pleased to endorse Peter Abbarno for State Representative, 20th District.

I have sat with him on many occasions to discuss the behavioral health needs of Lewis County. He always is attentive and empathetic when helping me brainstorm solutions to the behavioral health concerns of individuals in Lewis County. I have found him warm, receptive, and open to new ideas.

Abbarno's passion for his fellow community members, and all residents of Lewis County, is evident as he was chosen as The (Centralia) Chronicle's Person of the Year for 2019.

In addition, he has sat on the Cascade Mental Health Care legislative and governmental forum’s professional panel for several years, listening to and offering his expertise as local social services agencies present issues.

Dr. Richard J. Stride, Psy.D., LMHC

Centralia