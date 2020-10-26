 Skip to main content
Letters: Parks are pleasing

Letters: Parks are pleasing

I would like to give a shout-out to the Longview Parks Department.

I, like many others, have used the walking paths around Lake Sacajawea for the past several months. There was an increased number of people using the park especially families with children who were unable to attend school, so a walk in the park was a good activity. The paths were well maintained, the grass always was kept mowed, and I personally didn't see any signs of litter

We as citizens of Longview are blessed by having such a jewel in the center of our town, and one that is kept in pristine condition. The rhodies and azaleas were magnificent this year, and now as the trees are dressed in their autumn leaves it is even more beautiful.

It's a large property to keep up and the parks department has done a great job. So, thank you from this citizen for a job well done.

Donna Madsen

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

