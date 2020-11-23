Letters: Outrageous

How can the Port of Longview only approve a 10% property tax rollback?. We have only one statesman in commission, Jeff Wilson, who wanted a 50% or more rollback which was opposed by commissioner Doug Averett and president Allan Erickson who would not consider the bigger rollback. Of course the seven speakers from the crowd were for the bigger roll back, but commissioner Averett cited unnamed sources he talked to who thought the 10% rollback was OK.