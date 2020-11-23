Letters: Outrageous

How can the Port of Longview only approve a 10% property tax rollback?. We have only one statesman in commission, Jeff Wilson, who wanted a 50% or more rollback which was opposed by commissioner Doug Averett and president Allan Erickson who would not consider the bigger rollback. Of course the seven speakers from the crowd were for the bigger roll back, but commissioner Averett cited unnamed sources he talked to who thought the 10% rollback was OK.
Give me a break. The commissioners just granted $78,000 salary increases to the top 10 salaried employees with CEO Doug Stahl receiving a 21% increase —”well done job apparently.”
In the future, we can look forward to more private lands being taken off the property tax roles and put in the port tax roles where their properties do not pay property taxes. An example is the Simpson paper property a few years ago. Also, so the Port can run off a potential oil refinery and a propane storage facility.
Mike Long
Kalama
