Letters: Out of many, one

A pious reader recently extolled the virtues of the words "In God We Trust."

I would like to correct one of her statements: that motto was not chosen by the founding fathers. It was adopted by the United States Congress in 1956, when the Founding Fathers all were gone.

The original de facto motto approved by the US. Congress in the Great Seal of The United States in 1782, recited: "E pluribus unum," the Latin for "Out of many, one." Now, this is the motto that makes everyone feel like a part of a united community. Everyone, not just followers of religious fairy tales.

Rick Galloway

Kelso

