Letters: Our voice

We have 219 counties in Washington, 212 of them are what is called red, but due to the seven remaining being more densely populated and are blue, we are always counted as blue in all elections, as popular vote takes all. This is wrong.

My question is how do we get our voices back? Even if we put it up to vote on and the red counties vote for it to be repealed, due to the “popular” vote, those seven counties will out vote us. Those seven counties are far liberal so we don’t have a chance at all to repeal it. This will be the plight of America if the electoral vote is abolished and it goes popular as California and other big states will be controlling us. And they are blue. We are done for.