Letters : Our tax dollars

Our son is one of 40 million, U.S. citizens unemployed due to the coronavirus. Job loss equals loss of health insurance. I've just written a check to cover his COBRA health insurance.

The $18,500 annual cost is indicative of what is happening across our country during the pandemic. No way can any unemployed family afford to pay any health insurance.

For the past 10 years, Jamie Herrera Butler has voted against any health insurance that would help our son, his wife and our grandkids - especially now. Ironically, our tax dollars have paid for the health care of her children, in the hundreds of thousands I've heard. I don't object to paying for the health care for her children, but her hypocrisy in denying my son's family and millions of others is unconscionable. Her actions speak louder than her words. I cannot vote for her. That's why I'm voting for Carolyn Long.

Judy MacLeod

Kalama

