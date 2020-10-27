Letters: Our library, our legacy

One of the keys to a small community's viability is its library. It's a place where old friends meet, where children discover the wonders of reading, and in today's world, where the internet is available to people who may not own computers.

Castle Rock librarian Vicki Selander has done a remarkable job over the years in updating the library's inventory and computers. She also is a treasured resource; if she doesn't have the answer, she seems to know where you can find it.

Many of us may wonder what our legacy will be. The perfect opportunity now is to vote to keep the Castle Rock library open (which is not city funded). The public may never know your name, but your anonymity is a kind gesture to pay it forward for your children and grandchildren, and even those you may not ever know.

"I cannot do all the good that the world needs. But the world needs all the good that I can do." (Jana Stanfield)

Please vote YES for the Castle Rock library.

Yvonne Martin

Castle Rock