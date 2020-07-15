Letters: Our liberty

I never would have thought I'd see the day when Americans were encouraged to snitch on their neighbors for not complying with unconstitutional mandates by an authoritarian governor.
Do not allow the incompetence, and willful dereliction of duty by Gov. Jay Inslee and his merry band of minions to continue with their charade of lies and deceit. They must be stopped, if not now, certainly in November. Our liberty depends on it.
Jeremy Miller
Castle Rock
