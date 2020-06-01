Letters: Our apologies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, May 27, I shared a Letter to the Editor written in The Daily News expressing support for Carolyn Long. Unfortunately, this email was misunderstood as appearing to be a statement of support from the paper itself when in reality, it was from one of our many supporters on Team Long.

We want to apologize for any confusion this has caused. On this campaign, we value and respect local journalism, and The Daily News’ diligent work day in and day out is absolutely essential in keeping our communities informed.

We also very much appreciate and highly value the support from everyone on Team Long and will continue to work to introduce Carolyn, her values, and her priorities to the community with the utmost respect and civility during this campaign for Congress.

Abby Olmstead

Campaign Manager,

Elect Carolyn Long

Vancouver

Editor's note: The letter to the editor referenced above, which was from Patricia and Michael Downey, appeared in the May 26 issue of The Daily News under the title "Support for Long." An email sent the following day from Carolyn Long's campaign to area residents included a quote from that letter, along with an altered version of The Daily News' logo. To some in our community, it appeared as though The Daily News had endorsed Long in the run for U.S. Representative for the 3rd District. The Daily News has yet to endorse any candidate in the upcoming election.