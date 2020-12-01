Letters: Orange occupant

I am happy I won't have to listen to the Orange Occupant of the White House spew his fabrications, childish tantrums, pardons for criminal behavior, and geniusness.
I really would like to see a government that listens and rectifies situations for all the people, not just those who are reeled in by a broke television personality.
You really might want to follow the foreign money. It might open your eyes, but that would be asking too much.
Noel A. McDonald
Longview
