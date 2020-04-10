Letters: Open the doors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm sick of seeing people shamefully hide their heads in the fear created by the media, our governor and others in the rarefied air of politics.

Knowing I will be looked down upon by some, I guess I don't care. Business people of Longview and Kelso, tell Gov. Jay Inslee to take a hike. Open your doors, you can take precautions; limit people into your stores, separate tables, limit time, take your customers' temperature.

If you are educated, your chance of being killed in a car crash heading to pick up your toilet paper is a greater threat. Pull your head out of the sand, open your doors and save the business that you created.

Let's tell the governor that Longview is open for business? Start a national trend.

Timothy Clark

Longview