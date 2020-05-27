Letters: Open Spirit Lake

Letters: Open Spirit Lake

On May 18, 40 years ago, I was running a forestry crew mopping up a small wild fire just outside 19 Mile Camp.

As you can guess, I had a ringside seat for the eruption of Mount St. Helens. Luckily, the eruption didn't take place until the next morning as I would have been much closer, with little chance of survival.

A few weeks later Weyerhaeuser started its own private research projects in the blast zone. Our studies quickly convinced us, in the long run, there really wouldn't be much difference between the eruption and an equally large forest fire. Each time nature healed itself and the forest grew back.

So, why have we allowed the elitist environmentalists and government bureaucrats to lock the public out of the upper Toutle valley and Spirit Lake?

As far as I can tell, these people have made the area their private playground for a year-round taxpayer-funded vacation. Any useful research has long since been achieved. Some of these people actually have spent their entire careers up there and make no secret that they want to lock the public out forever.

Open the Spirit Lake area up to the rest of us. It's time to quit threatening people with fines. I want to paddle my canoe on the lake and maybe even catch a fish or two once more before I die.

Steven Dick

Castle Rock

