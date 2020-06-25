Letters: Open slowly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Open Florida has had 64,904 — and counting — COVID-19 cases along with 2,712 deaths and counting. Washington state has had 22,484 COVID-19 cases and 1,118 deaths. Gov. Jay Inslee has put protecting people's lives over dying from a virus with no cure.

Opening slowly is the correct thing to do. Just look at the protections being taken at our local hospital.

As for 45, ordering attacking peaceful protesters and clergy at a Washington, D.C., church while using tear gas, unmarked storm troopers and helicopters are nothing short of vileness toward citizens who have a right to protest the horrible injustices going on in our county.

Gov. Inslee has asked for the National Guard to make sure the dark factors showing up at peaceful protests in Washington state do not get out of control while protecting the right for well-meaning citizens to protest injustice. He sure didn't bring in unmarked military men and helicopters to use on our citizens.

He is looking at putting restrictions on police choke holds and proposing a new state body to look at killings made by police.

Sanity and caring is a good thing. States opening too soon, such as in Florida, are seeing a resurgance in the virus.