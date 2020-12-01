Letters: Only form letters

I've sent a number of letters to Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Sen. Ron Wyden.

They immediately generate a form letter that's the same every time. They thank me for contacting them and then go on to burnish their practices and concern for their constituents, of which I am one.

They add what they've done for me, what they stand for, blah, blah, blah, but you'd think with as many times as I've sent them letters, they would've responded at least once.

Never.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Ore.