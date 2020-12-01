 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Only form letters

Letters: Only form letters

{{featured_button_text}}

I've sent a number of letters to Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Sen. Ron Wyden.

They immediately generate a form letter that's the same every time. They thank me for contacting them and then go on to burnish their practices and concern for their constituents, of which I am one.

They add what they've done for me, what they stand for, blah, blah, blah, but you'd think with as many times as I've sent them letters, they would've responded at least once.

Never.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Ore.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Stand up now

"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President." Mitt Romney

Letters

Letters: Biden backers

“Elections (do) have consequences.” In voting for the Progressive backed Joe Biden, moderate Democrats and Independents soon will discover the…

Letters

Letters: So long

To the communities of Cowlitz County, I want to say that I will no longer write any more letters to The Daily News.

Letters

Letters: Missing listings

Since I moved back to Longview about three to four years ago, I enjoy visiting the various church, school, retirement home, etc., bazaars.

Letters

Letters: Fiscal responsibility

Peter Abbarno displayed a disturbing lack of fiscal responsibility in his recent editorial. Either he does not realize how much a special sess…

Letters

Letters: Same ballot

To all Trump supporters who feel this election is rigged and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president-elect.

Letters

Letters: To stop COVID

I have said this before, but it bears repeating. No one can make you wear a mask. You do it because you want to help stop this epidemic.

Letters

Letters: Fake rage

The fake rage against socialism is pure propaganda. Pundits cite Venezuela as a scare tactic, while ignoring the fact that nations most like t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News