Letters: Online alternatives

Is there a feasible alternative to going on the net to get vital information?

My husband and I are not computer literate. Both of us are in our late 70s and do not have money to take classes or to purchase computer equipment.

My husband has a smart phone, but really doesn't understand all the nuances of operating it.

It really gets frustrating when we are told to got to www.***.com. 

Maybe some of your readers could help. Any answers would be welcome.

Judy Knee

Kelso

