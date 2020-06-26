Letters: Online alternatives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is there a feasible alternative to going on the net to get vital information?

My husband and I are not computer literate. Both of us are in our late 70s and do not have money to take classes or to purchase computer equipment.

My husband has a smart phone, but really doesn't understand all the nuances of operating it.

It really gets frustrating when we are told to got to www.***.com.

Maybe some of your readers could help. Any answers would be welcome.

Judy Knee

Kelso