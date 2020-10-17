 Skip to main content
Letters: On the origin

For anyone interested in reading about the origin of the coronavirus, I recommend watching a film online at the Epoch Times website: https//www.theepochtimes.com/cornavirusfilm.

The film is narrated by Joshua Philipp, who is an award-winning investigative reporter with The Epoch Times. He did thorough research about the origin of the coronavirus. The film is about 55 minutes long, but it is informative and well worth watching.

Toni Below

Cathlamet

