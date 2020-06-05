Letters: On the list

Letters: On the list

I read a recent letter to the editor (The Daily News, June 4) and became particularly offended. Nancy Lewis wrote that while she was in the first grade, she learned that you don’t disrespect a sitting president. What kind of authoritarian regime did Ms. Lewis grow up in? It must have been where small children are indoctrinated into her type of thinking.

Ms. Lewis goes on to list a couple of countries where free speech is not protected and people who don’t agree with her should move. This is the litmus test for these people, if you don’t love President Trump, you’re not a real American.

I’m proud to live in a country where people like James Mattis, George Will, Steve Schmidt and others can express their beliefs without fear of being executed or deported.

Ms. Lewis, seems to me you’re asking the wrong group of people to move. If you want to live in a country where our leaders can’t be criticized .... well, it’s your list.

Don Doyle

Clatskanie

