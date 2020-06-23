Letters: On the front lines

The latest COVID-relief bill passed by the House provides aid to state and local governments, and includes relief for renters, along with an increase for SNAP benefits to help battle America’s skyrocketing hunger crisis.

Our calls, letters and speaking up at town halls can help these initiatives be included in whatever the Senate offers. So speak up and vote to help the hungry, the homeless, and our state and local governments who have been on the front lines to protect us from this deadly virus.