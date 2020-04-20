Letters: On my mind

Letters: On my mind

{{featured_button_text}}

There has been something on my mind for a while, and it is the homelessness in Longview.

I was born and raised in Longview, and every time I go back to my hometown to visit, I see a lot of people I know sleeping on the streets. It is really hard for me to see our residents sleeping on the streets.

Each night I pray the homelessness ends and we see everyone in a safe warm place to live. It breaks my heart to see many families struggling these days and not have a place to live. I do hope that one day that homelessness ends in Longview and these wonderful individuals find a roof over their heads. And, let us help and pray these individuals and families find permanent places to live really soon.

Cody Wells

Centralia

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Homeless efforts

First off, I would like to say thank you to the people who are making tough decisions everyday to keep our community controlled and safe.

Letters

Letters: Herd immunity

As I’ve watched the health experts answer questions about the coronavirus, I’ve had one question that is never asked. What is the science behi…

Letters

Letters: Taking chances

Reading the letters to the editor that seem to say this "pandemic" is not as bad as it is being made out to be has me responding with this. I …

Letters

Letters: Enjoy the quiet

During this time of disease prevention and self-isolation, I have noticed something interesting: Instead of excessive noise generated by our m…

Letters

Letters: House arrest

Inslee’s house arrest order for the populace, Proclamation 20-25, is in conflict with the Bill of Rights. Our rights of the free exercise of r…

Letters

Letters: Law of the land

There are people who recognize that the United States Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and the Washington State Constitution is th…

Letters

Letters: Feeling safe

Our streets are void of cars and the space is being filled with walkers and bikers. Having time encourages people to find things they like to …

Letters

Letters: We can recover

This is a response to the April 11 letter "take my chances." The author clearly does not understand the severity of the coronavirus situation.…

Letters

Letters: Worth a chuckle

Whomever wrote the captions for the Mount St. Helens pictures in the April 10 isse misidentified the wrong Harry Truman. Truman, the United St…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News