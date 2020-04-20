Letters: On my mind

There has been something on my mind for a while, and it is the homelessness in Longview.
I was born and raised in Longview, and every time I go back to my hometown to visit, I see a lot of people I know sleeping on the streets. It is really hard for me to see our residents sleeping on the streets.
Each night I pray the homelessness ends and we see everyone in a safe warm place to live. It breaks my heart to see many families struggling these days and not have a place to live. I do hope that one day that homelessness ends in Longview and these wonderful individuals find a roof over their heads. And, let us help and pray these individuals and families find permanent places to live really soon.
Cody Wells
Centralia
