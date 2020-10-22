Letters: On morality

As the path of the Democrat party darkens more each day, I remind myself we have survived two and a half centuries with God's morality leading us to the light.

It is leftism that continues in their attempts to drag us back into darkness. Our founding fathers were as fallible as us, but all of them, together, created the greatest nation on Earth. They wrote thousands of letters concerning the importance of God's moral base supporting our Constitutional rights. I believe in God, family and country.