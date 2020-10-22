 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: On morality

Letters: On morality

{{featured_button_text}}

As the path of the Democrat party darkens more each day, I remind myself we have survived two and a half centuries with God's morality leading us to the light.

It is leftism that continues in their attempts to drag us back into darkness. Our founding fathers were as fallible as us, but all of them, together, created the greatest nation on Earth. They wrote thousands of letters concerning the importance of God's moral base supporting our Constitutional rights. I believe in God, family and country.

President Donald Trump gets my vote as does every republican on the ballot.

Roy Schimelpfenig

Woodland

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: Long is focused

I just watched (Oct. 9) the League of Women Voters debate between Third Congressional District candidates Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long.

Letters

Letters: Salmon is king

With all the controversy of Native American references for mascots, a simple suggestion for Kalama High School's replacement of Charlie Chinoo…

Letters

Letters: Self-interested

The average American pays almost 15 times more in federal income tax than our billionaire president. In an entire year, he only paid $750. Pre…

Letters

Letters: Past lessons

During the current pandemic, there has been much talk about science, but little effective application of the science that is established. It i…

Letters

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandan…

Letters

Letters: Born again

In Michael Rose's Aug. 30 letter to the editor, he went into a lengthy condemnation of President Trump's life before he became a born-again Ch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News