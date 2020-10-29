Letters: On energy policy

The Democratic party seeks to abolish our use of fossil fuels, while opposing the use of abundant, reliable and affordable nuclear power, which does not produce greenhouse gases. They refuse to classify hydroelectric power as a source of renewable energy and have embraced the fantasy that we can primarily use wind and solar power to run our modern economy. Apparently, they don’t realize that the wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t shine at night!.

Democrat-run California is the canary in the coal mine. California’s average electric rates are double Washington’s, and their reduced power generation capacity has led to blackouts; yet they still plan to shut down their remaining nuclear plant and gas turbines. Germany’s increasing reliance on solar and wind power has resulted in electric rates that are four times higher than Washington’s average.

The Democrats energy policy is a recipe for economic disaster: destroying jobs, driving more of our manufacturing overseas, and increasing poverty.

Let’s vote for an energy policy that seeks a common-sense balance between environmental and economic interests. Vote Republican.

Steve Powell

Longview