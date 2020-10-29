 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: On energy policy

Letters: On energy policy

{{featured_button_text}}

The Democratic party seeks to abolish our use of fossil fuels, while opposing the use of abundant, reliable and affordable nuclear power, which does not produce greenhouse gases. They refuse to classify hydroelectric power as a source of renewable energy and have embraced the fantasy that we can primarily use wind and solar power to run our modern economy. Apparently, they don’t realize that the wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t shine at night!.

Democrat-run California is the canary in the coal mine. California’s average electric rates are double Washington’s, and their reduced power generation capacity has led to blackouts; yet they still plan to shut down their remaining nuclear plant and gas turbines. Germany’s increasing reliance on solar and wind power has resulted in electric rates that are four times higher than Washington’s average.

The Democrats energy policy is a recipe for economic disaster: destroying jobs, driving more of our manufacturing overseas, and increasing poverty.

Let’s vote for an energy policy that seeks a common-sense balance between environmental and economic interests. Vote Republican.

Steve Powell

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: An assignment

I came to Cowlitz County in the fall of 1963 to teach American history to eventually about 3,000 Longview students. They were a blast to teach…

Letters

Letters: Questions for Finn

We appreciate and rely on civic-minded folks such as Will Finn who serves as mayor of Woodland. In running for county commissioner, Mayor Finn…

Letters

Letters: No jokes

Two thoughts from the good old days and lately we are finding out just how good the good old days were.

Letters

Letters: Caring adults

I'm hoping our children all grow up to be thinking, caring adults. Wouldn't that please you? And when the damage done to our country by our cu…

Letters

Letters: Culp's not qualified

Gov. Jay Inslee has a degree in economics form the University of Washington, a law degree from Willamette University and he has been our gover…

Letters

Letters: Respect makes it work

Returning Dennis Weber and adding Will Finn to the Cowlitz County board of commissioners will set the stage for that body to work together in …

Letters

Letters: For working people

One of our sons works in the hotel industry. He was shocked when he was laid off in early March. He has been able to manage on savings, vacati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News