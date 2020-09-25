 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: On a crash course

Letters: On a crash course

{{featured_button_text}}

After nine days of a self-imposed lock down because of my age and the dangerous air from fires, I am sad Mother Nature is cheating us out of the best part of our northwest's summer. Mother Nature’s terms I can accept. But the six-month full lock down and partial lock down because of the virus is unacceptable, irresponsible and was avoidable.

The families who lost loved ones know this is not a hoax created by Democrats. Yet President Donald Trump continues along the path of leading his supporters to self destruction reinforced by the Republican senate’s hypocrites. They refuse to admit we are on a crash course led by a self-deluded maniac.

I wonder what the woman who frequents Viewpoint thinks of the president now that he (Trump) is the least trusted leader in the world? Yes, even less trusted than that Communist Vladimir Putin who Trump admires so much.

Dominic Ciancibelli

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Who I want

I am voting for Carolyn Long to represent Southwest Washington in the United States Congress.

Letters

Letters: Shop local troubles

Today (Friday, Sept. 18) my husband and I went into a shop at the mall. The employee who greeted was not wearing a mask as well as another emp…

Letters

Letters: Trust the facts

As our country and world grapple with the effects of coronavirus, one fact we all can agree on is that China lied about and hid the virus for …

Letters

Letters: Ignoring constituents

Woodland Mayor Will Finn's Sept. 15 letter to the editor begging the public to push forward a plant (that will really only benefit Chinese pla…

Letters

Letters: Regulation goes too far

Sea lions and salmon have co-existed at sea and in the Columbia River forever. It is an outrage to learn the federal government is allowing ra…

Letters

Letters: We can't wait

Cowlitz County can no longer risk another decade of waiting for our ship to come in. The challenges ahead of us are going to require cooperati…

Letters

Letters: Blame game

Today's (Sept. 14) news carried story's of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi blaming the wildﬁres on P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News