Letters: On a crash course

After nine days of a self-imposed lock down because of my age and the dangerous air from fires, I am sad Mother Nature is cheating us out of the best part of our northwest's summer. Mother Nature’s terms I can accept. But the six-month full lock down and partial lock down because of the virus is unacceptable, irresponsible and was avoidable.

The families who lost loved ones know this is not a hoax created by Democrats. Yet President Donald Trump continues along the path of leading his supporters to self destruction reinforced by the Republican senate’s hypocrites. They refuse to admit we are on a crash course led by a self-deluded maniac.

I wonder what the woman who frequents Viewpoint thinks of the president now that he (Trump) is the least trusted leader in the world? Yes, even less trusted than that Communist Vladimir Putin who Trump admires so much.

Dominic Ciancibelli

Kalama