Letters: Old tricks

I have to agree with William Dennis (The Daily News letters to the editor,  July 10) that Black people kill more Black people than the police kill Black people.

Of course, the same can be said of white people — or yellow, brown or red people. However, this isn't what Black Lives Matter is about. BLM is about institutional racism. Dennis uses an old debate trick and attempts to switch your focus to an issue that sounds related, but is actually a separate conversation. But even if Black people killing Black people was truly another aspect of institutional racism, it would be no excuse for ignoring institutional racism.

The closet racists often point out that, in colonial Africa, Black people sold more Black people into slavery than white people sold Black people into slavery. True, but it was still a crime against humanity for white people to buy Black people from Black people. It is also true that more Black people die in traffic accidents than are killed by the police.That doesn't mean that we ignore racism until we have perfect traffic safety.

So, Dennis makes a valid assertion, but it isn't germane to the BLM conversation. I'm not saying that Dennis is a racist, but his argument is the kind of assertion that a racist would make.

Lan Hebert

Kelso

