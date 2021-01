Why do I have to read an article headlined "Local rates ease, but not enough" to find out on page A4 of Tuesday's (Jan. 12) Daily News that there were 143 new COVID cases in Cowlitz County over the weekend? That doesn't sound like an "ease" to me.

As a former reporter and editor I am appalled by this story that buried what should have had that number in the lede and headline to alert us of what is going on in Cowlitz County as far as virus spread is concerned.