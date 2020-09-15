Letters: Nothing is free

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over my lifetime I have learned that things that are free most times come with a price; someone will end up paying.

I have had 13 presidents since my birth, some good, some not so good. Under the Democrats I have heard for years the death of Social Security to bolster elderly voters. Be honest, President Trump has not used that scare tactic on our elderly.

How two people can listen to the same speech and get something totally different out of it is beyond me. People who are looking for something bad will always pick up a word or two to use for their benefit or against another, but still it is the same speech that people agreed with.

We must remember that God still is in control and people who are in power have been placed in God's time and for his purpose. Even salvation, so freely given, was paid for by his son, Jesus Christ in dying and shedding his blood. Nothing is free.

Gloria Fittro

Longview