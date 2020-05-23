Letters: Not working

Letters: Not working

I am writing this letter as a taxpayer, and therefore an employer of all members of the United States Congress.

If I could, I would fire Mitch McConnell for not doing his job. Twelve bills that have been debated and passed the House are sitting in a drawer somewhere that he has closed because he won't even bring them to the floor for debate.

Some examples are the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, and the Climate Action Now Act.

In real life, no employer would keep and pay an employee who does not work. Why does Sen. McConnell think it is all right to get paid for not working?

Sara Parkin

Longview

