Letters: Not the president

Maybe it was a late April Fool's joke or an early resurrection story during Holy Week, but the editor might have Roger Werth do a fact check and discover that Harry S. Truman, 33rd president of the United States, actually died on Dec. 26, 1972. Harry R. Truman died with the eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980.
Carol Thompson
Kelso
Editor's note: The error is the photo caption, which omitted the word "not" before "the 33rd president" was ours, not Roger Werth's. We apologize for the omission.
