Letters: Not the president

Letters: Not the president

{{featured_button_text}}

Maybe it was a late April Fool's joke or an early resurrection story during Holy Week, but the editor might have Roger Werth do a fact check and discover that Harry S. Truman, 33rd president of the United States, actually died on Dec. 26, 1972. Harry R. Truman died with the eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980.

Carol Thompson

Kelso

Editor's note: The error is the photo caption, which omitted the word "not" before "the 33rd president" was ours, not Roger Werth's. We apologize for the omission.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Open the doors

I'm sick of seeing people shamefully hide their heads in the fear created by the media, our governor and others in the rarefied air of politics.

Letters

Letters: Red state delays

Red states delaying sheltering in place and not closing the unnecessary businesses and schools is causing the COVID-19 virus to run rampant.

Letters

Letters: Generous support

Eagle Cliffs Distillery thanks everyone involved locally in responding to the pandemic. Cowlitz County is extremely fortunate to have an excep…

Letters

Letters: Close friends

To all the staff of our Daily News newspaper, including my deliverer, I must tell you that you have become a close friend during these trying …

Letters

Letters: Serving our kids

We are living during a very challenging time, a time that many of us have never experienced before. As it often happens during difficult times…

Letters

Letters: Cooperative efforts

Generally, I enjoy Jack Malone's articulate letters, but he continues to be confused about the difference between a socioeconomic philosophy a…

Letters

Letters: Shout out

As a governing board of an agency that provides 24/7 support to some of our community’s most vulnerable citizens, who have developmental disab…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News