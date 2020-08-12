Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, an act relating to comprehensive sexual education.

First and foremost, SB 5395 is about health and safety. It’s about giving students the knowledge they need to recognize and resist inappropriate behaviors — from small children targeted by pedophiles, to older students pressured to have sex by their peers. At every grade level, the curriculum is age appropriate. Young people are taught basic concepts such as stranger danger, inappropriate touching and using your words instead of your hands. They learn to respect others’ bodies and personal space, as well as their own to protect them from predators.

In older grades, students are taught how to recognize and resist abusive or coercive behavior, medical and economic consequences of potential choices, and how to make sound decisions about their health and future.

Perhaps most importantly of all, they are taught about affirmative consent. Young people 15 to 24 years old represent only one-fourth of the sexually active population, but acquire half of all new sexually transmitted diseases. And studies consistently show that the comprehensive approach is proven to reduce unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.