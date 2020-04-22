Letters: Not represented

Why is Jaime Herrera Beutler not concerned about our safety?
Within the recent past, I received a flyer from Jaime Herrera Beutler urging us to "Stay at Home. Stay Healthy." The flyer had a list of county public health offices to contact. The Cowlitz County Health Department was not listed.
Today (April 20), I received an email from Herrera Beutler listing stores (by
county) "offering specific hours for seniors and at-risk folks so they can do their shopping as safely as possible." Cowlitz County grocery stores were not listed.
Do we need anymore proof that she does not represent us?
Laurel A. Murphy
Kalama
