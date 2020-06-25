Letters: Not reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter to the editor is regarding the letter to the editor headlined BLM vs. FBI (The Daily News, June 23).

While Robert Klinefelter cites the FBI Homicide Report as his source, he omitted the fact that state and local agencies are not required to submit data. They report what they chose to report, skewing all of the data in the FBI summary reports.

That's why the Washington Post and other reputable sources have compiled detailed lists of the nearly 1,000 people shot and killed by police each year over the past five years. This information is readily available online.

Regardless of the numbers, nothing justifies the extrajudicial killings of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks.

Jim MacLeod

Kalama