Letters: Not in the book

How could a person running for our president use such comments about women? Remember "Just grab them by the _____?"

I remember before I was a teenager my mom bought me a book to read, "What Every Young Man Should Know." That phrase was not included in the book. What was? How to tie a tie, how to work on cars, respect for women, etc., etc.

I still remember a quote by the great rock and roller Jerry Lee Lewis, "If the good Lord made anything better than a woman, he kept it for himself."

All these new ideas are great: open schools/businesses, increase the minimum wage, Black Lives Matter, etc., etc. But, number one still is a cure for the pandemic. Without that, does the rest really matter?

What if nobody is here? Maybe Gov. Jay Inslee is setting the rules to save lives?

Just some thoughts.

Mike Kaipi

Longview