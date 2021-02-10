 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Not in the book

Letters: Not in the book

{{featured_button_text}}

How could a person running for our president use such comments about women? Remember "Just grab them by the _____?"

I remember before I was a teenager my mom bought me a book to read, "What Every Young Man Should Know." That phrase was not included in the book. What was? How to tie a tie, how to work on cars, respect for women, etc., etc.

I still remember a quote by the great rock and roller Jerry Lee Lewis, "If the good Lord made anything better than a woman, he kept it for himself."

All these new ideas are great: open schools/businesses, increase the minimum wage, Black Lives Matter, etc., etc. But, number one still is a cure for the pandemic. Without that, does the rest really matter?

What if nobody is here? Maybe Gov. Jay Inslee is setting the rules to save lives?

Just some thoughts.

Mike Kaipi

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Horsley: Our share

Gov. Jay Inslee doesn't seem to know where Cowlitz County is to give us our share of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Letters

Letters: Concerned neighbor

As a concerned neighbor to the south and a marriage and family therapist for more than 26 years, I was appalled to learn that Cowlitz County i…

Letters

Letters: Backpedaling

"There's nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months." Gee, that's not what Joe Biden was saying on …

Letters

Letters: A rebuttal

Rev. Liz Kearny's Jan. 13 letter to the editor stated she's a pastor who follows Jesus, an immigrant himself.

Letters

Ungnade: Paying fairly

What makes America great and when was it greatest? If you say capitalism, then now must be the greatest time. Stocks have never been higher, t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News