Letters: Not falling for it

I just got a phone call. One of my grandsons was in trouble in Florida and needed $5,500 bail.

I called his mom and told her. She called my grandson's wife who passed the phone to him. He has never been in Florida, only as far as Oregon and Washington.

Why do these fools think that "senior citizens" means dimwitted "old folks?"

If you get a similar call to the one I received, please call your relative. Find out the facts. Do not send money.

Judy Knee

Kelso