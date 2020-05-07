Letters: Not essential

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To Gov. Jay Inslee: Please! Someone tell me why it so much more important to open golf courses, fishing and hunting, and recreation than to open our hospital and doctors offices and dentists to be able to help people who need to resolve medical issues.

I am so glad to know many serious medical procedures are considered non-essential treatment, but being able to go out on the rivers or hiking and recreation is essential.

When will the intelligence I know must be lurking there in Olympia somewhere come back?

Mad as hell. Come feel my pain. I would gladly give it to you.

Danni Pederson

Kalama