Letters: Not essential

Letters: Not essential

{{featured_button_text}}

To Gov. Jay Inslee: Please! Someone tell me why it so much more important to open golf courses, fishing and hunting, and recreation than to open our hospital and doctors offices and dentists to be able to help people who need to resolve medical issues.

I am so glad to know many serious medical procedures are considered non-essential treatment, but being able to go out on the rivers or hiking and recreation is essential.

When will the intelligence I know must be lurking there in Olympia somewhere come back?

Mad as hell. Come feel my pain. I would gladly give it to you.

Danni Pederson

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: What missteps?

In a recent article, Sen. Patty Murray repeated the Democrat and media talking point that President Trump made several “missteps” in dealing w…

Letters

Letters: Reopening is risky

I am really concerned about how people are protesting to go back to work and not realizing the huge consequences that they are putting on them…

Letters

Letters: Truckers thank Woodland

I'm a truck driver from Caldwell, Idaho. I was needing to pick up building supplies in Woodland, on a recent Monday and needed a safe place to…

Letters

Letters: Let's discuss

The Cowlitz County commissioners are right to question and discuss the blanket stay-at-home orders of Gov. Jay Inslee. I expect them to do thi…

Letters

Letters: What policies?

Andre Stepankowsky’s editorial in The Daily News deriding the sheriff, county commissioners and other elected people showed a profound misunde…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News