Letters: Not doctors

The Daily News should stop spreading disinformation. You had a front page headline stating “Doctors balk at vaccine," but the article only quoted one doctor who was reticent to take the vaccine (and the information he requires is available). There were other medical personnel who were waiting to take the vaccine, but they’re not doctors.

Maybe you could talk about why we use RMNA vaccines and how long they’ve been used. They’re not new and this isn’t the first time they’ve been available.

Richard Asmus

Longview

