Letters: Not about politics

The coronavirus crisis is a worldwide pandemic requiring collaboration across nations regardless of ideology, political system or religiosity. This is the time for global unity against a pandemic attack.

Unfortunately, this has not been the case. As the coronavirus erupted in China mid-winter, the Wall Street Journal wrote this headline on February 2, 2020, "China is the Real Sick Man of Asia." This is a 19th-century insult to China adopted during the Opium Wars, when a consortium of Western nations became the biggest drug dealers in world history, forcing their drugs on China through gunboat diplomacy.

By any standard of any nation, this kind of journalistic bashing represents a flagrant insult not only to China, but also to humanity as a whole now battling this coronavirus together. It also exposes a deep undercurrent of colonial, and racist mentality.

The coronavirus crisis is not about politics. It is not about science fiction. It's about hard science. It is time for all nations and international media to de-politicize issues around coronavirus, open up and share information and practical experience.

Lam Luu

Longview

Editor's note: The WSJ editorial referenced above was written by columnist Walter Russell Mead and appears in that publication's Opinion section.